Alisson Santos News: Scores against Bologna

Santos scored one goal to go with four shots (two on target), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Monday's 3-2 defeat versus Bologna.

Santos was a very prominent part of the offense without Kevin De Bruyne (eye), leading his team in key passes and hitting the net with a powerful daisy-cutter early in the second half. It's his fourth goal since joining in January. He registered at least one cross in the last six games, amassing 21 (six accurate). Additionally, this marked his fifth straight fixture with one or more shots, for a total of 14 (six on target). Finally, he has created multiple scoring chances in the last four bouts, accumulating 10.