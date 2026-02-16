Alisson Santos headshot

Alisson Santos News: Scores equalizer versus Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Santos scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Roma.

Santos made his debut for Napoli Sunday, and it could not have gone better for him. With his side down 2-1 in the 82nd minute, he fired an outside the box strike into the back of the net to equalize the match off a Giovane assist. It was one of two shots he put on target, and he also created two chances in his 20 minutes off the bench. It was a dream debut for the Brazilian and coming up in a big moment like this could earn him more playing time moving forward.

