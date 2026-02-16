Alisson Santos News: Scores equalizer versus Roma

Santos scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Roma.

Santos made his debut for Napoli Sunday, and it could not have gone better for him. With his side down 2-1 in the 82nd minute, he fired an outside the box strike into the back of the net to equalize the match off a Giovane assist. It was one of two shots he put on target, and he also created two chances in his 20 minutes off the bench. It was a dream debut for the Brazilian and coming up in a big moment like this could earn him more playing time moving forward.