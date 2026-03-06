Alisson Santos News: Strikes in Torino clash

Santos scored one goal to go with three shots (three on target), four crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Friday's 2-1 victory against Torino.

Santos opened the scoring seven minutes into the game with a surgical daisy-cutter on the near post that surprised Alberto Paleari. He has scored three goals in his last five showings (three starts), adding 10 shots (eight on target), three chances created and 11 crosses (zero accurate). He'll compete with Antonio Vergara and Romelu Lukaku once Frank Anguissa and Kevin De Bruyne are ready for major minutes.