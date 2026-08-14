Alistair Johnston Injury: Facing multi-week absence
Johnston (lower leg) is facing a "few weeks" on the sidelines, according to Canadian Soccer Daily.
Johnston was withdrawn at halftime of Sunday's 5-1 win over Kilmarnock after feeling discomfort, an issue coach Martin O'Neill confirmed is unrelated to the hamstring injury that plagued him last season, instead lower down in the leg. He had gone straight from a lengthy World Cup run into preseason with little rest, a workload O'Neill acknowledged as a factor in the setback. The timing complicates a potential move to Everton, who have been in talks with Celtic over a right back reinforcement but reportedly had a 15 million pound bid rejected, with the club likely to remain in Scotland at least until January as a result. Johnston is expected to be sidelined into September, potentially missing the remainder of the summer transfer window.
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