Alistair Johnston headshot

Alistair Johnston News: Likely starter for Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Johnston is set to be a starter at right-back for Canada at the 2026 World Cup.

Johnston carried a starting role through the 2022 World Cup with Canada and is set for a similar role at the 2026 World Cup, as the defender is expected to start at right-back. He comes off a season with Celtic, mainly spent injured, only playing 11 games all season, although he did still earn one goal and two assists. Additionally, he returned fit for the final five games of the campaign, showing he is fit heading into the tournament. His value for the squad could vary, as he does hold some decent two-way presence, although that will depend on how Canada approaches the World Cup with their tactics. He could be a decent shout for a defender who earns a goal contribution, although it is not the strongest bet.

Alistair Johnston
Celtic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alistair Johnston See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alistair Johnston See More
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
39 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 12, 2023
Top 10 Trades, Transfers and Moves For the 2023 MLS Season
SOC
Top 10 Trades, Transfers and Moves For the 2023 MLS Season
Author Image
Liad Lerner
February 13, 2023