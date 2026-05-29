Alistair Johnston News: Likely starter for Canada

Johnston is set to be a starter at right-back for Canada at the 2026 World Cup.

Johnston carried a starting role through the 2022 World Cup with Canada and is set for a similar role at the 2026 World Cup, as the defender is expected to start at right-back. He comes off a season with Celtic, mainly spent injured, only playing 11 games all season, although he did still earn one goal and two assists. Additionally, he returned fit for the final five games of the campaign, showing he is fit heading into the tournament. His value for the squad could vary, as he does hold some decent two-way presence, although that will depend on how Canada approaches the World Cup with their tactics. He could be a decent shout for a defender who earns a goal contribution, although it is not the strongest bet.