Aljaz Ivacic News: Clean sheet in win

Ivacic was kept on his toes all match against a relentless Charlotte attack, making four saves and securing another clean sheet. It's now four clean sheets in nine games, with three of those coming within the last three matches. The 31-year-old goalkeeper will look to add another in the upcoming match against a struggling Toronto FC squad.