Aljaz Ivacic headshot

Aljaz Ivacic News: Clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Ivacic recorded four saves and kept a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Charlotte FC.

Ivacic was kept on his toes all match against a relentless Charlotte attack, making four saves and securing another clean sheet. It's now four clean sheets in nine games, with three of those coming within the last three matches. The 31-year-old goalkeeper will look to add another in the upcoming match against a struggling Toronto FC squad.

Aljaz Ivacic
New England Revolution
