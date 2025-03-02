Aljaz Ivacic News: Concedes once in loss

Ivacic had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Columbus Crew.

Ivacic conceded his first goal of the season Saturday, a Jacen Russell-Rowe strike in the 51st minute. His defense has had a strong start to the season, only allowing six shots on target in 180 minutes of play. He faces another difficult matchup Saturday versus Philadelphia Union, a side which has already scored eight goals through two matches.