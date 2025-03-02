Aljaz Ivacic News: Concedes one, injures finger
Ivacic had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Columbus Crew. He also played with a dislocated finger and is set for an x-ray, reports Seth of the Blazing Musket.
Ivacic conceded his first goal of the season Saturday, a Jacen Russell-Rowe strike in the 51st minute. His defense has had a strong start to the season, only allowing six shots on target in 180 minutes of play. On top of this, he played with a dislocated finger for most of the match, leaving him questionable for the clash with the Union on Saturday.
