Aljaz Ivacic News: Concedes two in defeat

Ivacic registered five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union.

Ivacic conceded two goals on Saturday against Philadelphia and couldn't help his team lose, although he made five saves in the game, his highest total so far this season. He also recorded two clearances on Saturday, his highest number in the first three league games. The goalkeeper will aim for his second clean sheet of the season on Saturday against New York City.