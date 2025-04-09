Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aljaz Ivacic headshot

Aljaz Ivacic News: Decent showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Ivacic had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati.

Ivacic had a good showing in net on Saturday, but it was not enough as New England fell 1-0 to Cincinnati. The keeper conceded one goal, but did make three saves, one diving save, and two saves from inside his own box. Ivacic has now conceded seven goals in six MLS matches this season, and has managed to keep just one clean sheet.

Aljaz Ivacic
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now