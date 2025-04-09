Aljaz Ivacic News: Decent showing in loss

Ivacic had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati.

Ivacic had a good showing in net on Saturday, but it was not enough as New England fell 1-0 to Cincinnati. The keeper conceded one goal, but did make three saves, one diving save, and two saves from inside his own box. Ivacic has now conceded seven goals in six MLS matches this season, and has managed to keep just one clean sheet.