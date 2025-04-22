Aljaz Ivacic News: Keeps clean sheet

Ivacic recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory against New York City FC.

Ivacic has kept his second clean sheet in a row after allowing seven goals in the prior five matches. With three clean sheets, he is just one away from tying his total from 2024 and three away from matching his career high. He will head to Charlotte for the next game on Saturday, who have scored 10 goals in the last five contests.