Aljaz Ivacic News: Opens season to clean sheet
Ivacic made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Nashville SC.
Ivacic had a solid match Saturday, making three saves as he earned a clean sheet. This is already a much better start than last season, as he only saw four clean sheets in 25 appearances. He will have a tough time keeping another in his next contest when facing Columbus on Saturday.
