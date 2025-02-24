Fantasy Soccer
Aljoscha Kemlein headshot

Aljoscha Kemlein Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Kemlein has undergone a successful surgery and is done for the season, according to his club.

Kemlein has been out the past few weeks with an undisclosed injury, which has now led to his absence for the remainder of the season after receiving surgery. This is a tough loss for the club, as he did see regular time, starting in 11 of his 15 appearances. He will look to be fit for the start of the next season. Rani Khedira, Andras Schafer and Janik Haberer will likely start in the midfield due to his absence, with Kemlein hoping he can be fit for the start of the next season.

Aljoscha Kemlein
Union Berlin
