Aljoscha Kemlein Injury: Out Saturday

Kemlein is out for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim, according to manager Steffen Baumgart.

Kemlein will be sidelined Saturday, with the midfielder suffering from an undisclosed injury. Their manager was asked to go into further detail but refused, leaving some question marks around the injury. He is a regular starter when fit, so he will hope this is a minor issue, with Janik Haberer or Robert Skov as his replacement while out.