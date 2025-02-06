Fantasy Soccer
Aljoscha Kemlein headshot

Aljoscha Kemlein Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Kemlein is out for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim, according to manager Steffen Baumgart.

Kemlein will be sidelined Saturday, with the midfielder suffering from an undisclosed injury. Their manager was asked to go into further detail but refused, leaving some question marks around the injury. He is a regular starter when fit, so he will hope this is a minor issue, with Janik Haberer or Robert Skov as his replacement while out.

Aljoscha Kemlein
Union Berlin
