Aljoscha Kemlein News: Assists in win

Kemlein assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen.

Kemlein helped get the lone goal of the match during the win over Bayer Leverkusen. He's started in the midfield for the last five straight league matches, collecting 10 clearances with seven tackles in that span. In the campaign, he's started 16 of the 21 games played, earning just the one assist during his second straight full season with Union Berlin.