Allan Nyom News: Assists in rare start

Nyom assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Mallorca.

Nyom made his fifth start of the season Wednesday and his first since Jan. 9. He made the most of this rare opportunity as he assisted Martin Satriano's opening goal in the 14th minute, his first goal contribution of the campaign. He finished the contest with two chances created, one accurate cross and two clearances before he was subbed off in the 64th minute for Davinchi.