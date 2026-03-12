Allan Saint-Maximin headshot

Allan Saint-Maximin Injury: Aims return against Angers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Saint-Maximin (calf) is aiming a return for next week's fixture against Angers, according to coach Pierre Sage. "Allan should return against Angers."

Saint-Maximin is still dealing with a calf issue and the matchup with Lorient comes too soon for him to be available. The attacking midfielder is expected to return to full team training next week and is targeting a comeback in next week's clash with Angers. Saint-Maximin has mostly served as a rotational piece for Lens since arriving, and with Wesley Said (undisclosed) also sidelined, Abdallah Dipo Sima is expected to get the start against the Merlus.

Allan Saint-Maximin
Lens
