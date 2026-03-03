Allan Saint-Maximin Injury: Dealing with minor calf injury

Saint-Maximin is dealing with a minor calf injury and is doubtful for Thursday's Coupe de France clash against Lyon, according to coach Pierre Sage.

Saint-Maximin picked up a bit of calf tightness after coming off the bench in Friday's draw against Strasbourg, and the staff kept him out of Tuesday's team training session to manage the issue. The new Sang et Or attacking weapon is now a game-time call for Thursday's Coupe de France showdown with Lyon. He'll be pushing for a quick turnaround, as once he's back at full speed, he's expected to battle Wesley Said for a spot in the starting front line and inject some real juice into the attack.