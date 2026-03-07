Allan Saint-Maximin Injury: Not available Saturday

Saint-Maximin (calf) remains out for the time being due to the recent injury he picked up in the last game against Strasbourg, according to coach Pierre Sage.

Saint-Maximin will remain unavailable for the Sang et Or for the time being as he continues to work through the calf injury he picked up late in the last matchup against Strasbourg. The attacking midfielder is set to be re-evaluated early next week to determine whether he can rejoin the squad or if he'll need more time on the sidelines. In the meantime, with both Saint-Maximin and Wesley Said (undisclosed) out, Abadallah Dipo Sima is expected to get chances to start on the left wing.