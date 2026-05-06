Allan Saint-Maximin Injury: Ruled out against Nantes

Saint-Maximin (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Friday's clash against Nantes as a precaution with the PSG fixture and Coupe de France final on the horizon, according to coach Pierre Sage.

Saint-Maximin's omission is a purely precautionary measure rather than any significant injury concern, with Lens clearly prioritizing having him fully fit for the PSG clash next week and the upcoming cup final rather than risking him against the Canaries. Wesley Said is expected to take on a larger role in the front line until Saint-Maximin returns to full speed next week, with manager Sage keen to manage his star attacker carefully heading into what promises to be the biggest games of the club's season.