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Allan Saint-Maximin Injury: Trains normally, back available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 4:50am

Saint-Maximin (calf) was spotted back in team training Monday as expected and is an option for Friday's clash against Angers, according to coach Pierre Sage. "Allan is back available as expected."

Saint-Maximin missed the last two matches with a calf issue but got back on the training pitch Monday and back available for Friday's showdown against Angers. The attacking midfielder is in line for a bigger role with Wesley Said (undisclosed) sidelined due to injury, opening up more opportunities in the frontline. That said, Abdallah Dipo Sima remains a real contender to challenge him for the starting spot on the left wing.

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