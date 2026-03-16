Allan Saint-Maximin Injury: Trains normally Monday
Saint-Maximin (calf) was spotted back in team training Monday as expected and should be an option for Friday's clash against Angers, the club posted.
Saint-Maximin missed the last two matches with a calf issue but got back on the training pitch Monday and is trending toward a return for Friday's showdown against Angers. The attacking midfielder is in line for a bigger role with Wesley Said (undisclosed) sidelined due to injury, opening up more opportunities in the frontline. That said, Abdallah Dipo Sima remains a real contender to challenge him for the starting spot on the left wing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Allan Saint-Maximin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Allan Saint-Maximin See More