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Allan Saint-Maximin Injury: Trains normally Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Saint-Maximin (calf) was spotted back in team training Monday as expected and should be an option for Friday's clash against Angers, the club posted.

Saint-Maximin missed the last two matches with a calf issue but got back on the training pitch Monday and is trending toward a return for Friday's showdown against Angers. The attacking midfielder is in line for a bigger role with Wesley Said (undisclosed) sidelined due to injury, opening up more opportunities in the frontline. That said, Abdallah Dipo Sima remains a real contender to challenge him for the starting spot on the left wing.

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