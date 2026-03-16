Allan Saint-Maximin Injury: Trains normally Monday

Saint-Maximin (calf) was spotted back in team training Monday as expected and should be an option for Friday's clash against Angers, the club posted.

Saint-Maximin missed the last two matches with a calf issue but got back on the training pitch Monday and is trending toward a return for Friday's showdown against Angers. The attacking midfielder is in line for a bigger role with Wesley Said (undisclosed) sidelined due to injury, opening up more opportunities in the frontline. That said, Abdallah Dipo Sima remains a real contender to challenge him for the starting spot on the left wing.