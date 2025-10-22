Saint-Maximin was very influential in dribbling and playmaking duties and saw his efforts rewarded after sending in a fine cross that led to Ramon Juarez's stoppage-time winner in the midweek match. The winger also benefited from a distribution of corner kicks between him, Brian Rodriguez and Alexis Gutierrez, as the main taker Alejandro Zendejas (thigh) was unavailable. It was the first time that the talented duo of Saint-Maximin and Rodriguez played together from kickoff, with the Frenchman moving to the center of a three-man attacking midfield.