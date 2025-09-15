After scoring a goal in back-to-back appearances, Saint-Maximin was promoted to America's starting XI on Saturday. With additional time to deliver, he logged multiple crosses and corners for the first time this season. Unfortunately for Saint-Maximin, he was unable to create a three-game goal streak, as the attacking midfielder went goalless Saturday. Still, him being part of America's recent XI suggests he should be able to continue shooting the ball and potentially scoring on a much more regular basis.