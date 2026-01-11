Saint-Maximin failed to make a meaningful impact in 67 minutes as a starter during a tough visit to Tijuana. After tallying three goals and two assists over 13 matches played (seven starts) during his first Liga MX tournament, the experienced winger will look to offer dribbling talent on the left flank, with an offensive potential among the highest in the team. Still, his positional competitor Brian Rodriguez is also one of the Eagles' most skilled assets, so there could be rotation throughout the campaign.