Allan Saint-Maximin News: Departs Lens

Saint-Maximin has departed Lens for free agency, according to his former club.

Saint-Maximin is out from Lens after half a season with the club, helping them qualify for UCL play before leaving for free agency. He started in only two of his 10 appearances with the club, although he still recorded three goals and three assists in only 400 minutes of play. He is now looking for a new club, already linked to a move to MLS.