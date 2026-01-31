Saint-Maximin was one of the squad's most talented assets and had played three games (two starts) in 2026, but apparently a family problem forced him to seek another destination. His future is now uncertain, though he could be an appealing target in the final days of the European transfer window. His final Liga MX numbers with America were 28 shots (10 on goal), 44 crosses (13 accurate), three goals and two assists over 16 appearances (nine starts). Brian Rodriguez will now remain the top left-wing option for the Azulcremas.