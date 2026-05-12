Allan Saint-Maximin headshot

Allan Saint-Maximin News: Option to face PSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Saint-Maximin (undisclosed) is an option for play after being left off the injured list, according to manager Pierre Sage.

Saint-Maximin had to miss out on the club's last match as a precaution, but is now back and ready for action, with the attacker not amongst the injured players. This will give his club another viable option off the bench, potentially appearing later to give the attack a boost, recording three goals and three assists in nine appearances (two starts) this campaign.

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