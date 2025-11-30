Saint-Maximin didn't have as much involvement as expected after recovering from illness, but he was still one of the team's most persistent players in generating opportunities in the final minutes of the game. The winger's first campaign in Mexico concluded with a total of three goals and two assists over 668 minutes of play. Having adapted well to the league, he could assume a more significant role in 2026, though there remains a direct competition between him and Brian Rodriguez, two of the club's most talented assets.