Saint-Maximin received a ball inside the box and pulled it back for Alejandro Zendejas to score in the 73rd minute against Pumas. The left winger returned to the initial lineup after being rested midweek and recorded more than four chances created for the second time in his three Liga MX starts. The assist increased his total to three direct contributions over six matches played in the current campaign. He'll continue to offer dribbling talent if he's favored in the competition with Brian Rodriguez for the rest of the year.