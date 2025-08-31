Saint-Maximin took advantage of the rival defense being off their line and dribbled past the goalkeeper to find an open goal, doubling the lead during the 71st minute of his second Liga MX match. Two goals in 58 minutes for the former Newcastle player make his arrival at his new club very promising, although he has yet to start as he continues to adapt to the altitude of Mexico City. For the second consecutive time, he replaced Brian Rodriguez on the left wing, but it seems he's also considered to feature in the center.