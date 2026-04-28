Allan Saint-Maximin News: Scores in 3-3 draw

Saint-Maximin scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 3-3 draw against Brest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Saint-Maximin scored the team's third goal in the match, which was his second in the league campaign. The 29-year-old provided three crosses, and two were accurate. Saint-Maximin also created three chances.