Allan Saint-Maximin News: Scores opener at Nice
Saint-Maximin scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Nice.
Saint-Maximin scored the opener in the 60th minute with his sixth goal in the campaign. The forward led Lens with a season-high six shots during the match. That was his 11th start in 25 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Allan Saint-Maximin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Allan Saint-Maximin See More