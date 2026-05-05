Allan Saint-Maximin headshot

Allan Saint-Maximin News: Scores opener at Nice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Saint-Maximin scored one goal to go with six shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Nice.

Saint-Maximin scored the opener in the 60th minute with his sixth goal in the campaign. The forward led Lens with a season-high six shots during the match. That was his 11th start in 25 appearances.

Allan Saint-Maximin
Lens
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