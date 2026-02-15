Allan Saint-Maximin News: Two assists off bench

Saint-Maximin assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 win versus Paris FC.

Saint-Maximin has continued to play off Lens' bench, whether to acclimate or because the team prefers better options remains unknown. Saint-Maximin is really pushing the envelope for an improved role, as he logged both his first and second assists of the season in just his second game with Lens. Combine that with the goal from his Lens debut, and Saint-Maximin has three G/A since joining the team just before February.