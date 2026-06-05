Almoez Ali News: Top scorer in Asian qualifiers

Ali will most likely be chosen as Qatar's center-forward for most games of the upcoming international competition following his solid qualifying run.

Ali heads into the World Cup with considerable momentum after leading all players in Asian qualifying with 12 goals. The veteran striker remains Qatar's most natural finisher and should continue to occupy the central role in attack. While he does not contribute as much creatively as some teammates, his ability to convert chances makes him one of the squad's most important players. A large percentage of Qatar's expected goals should flow through him. That role gives him one of the highest fantasy ceilings on the team despite a relatively goal-dependent profile.