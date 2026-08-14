Almugera Kabar News: Loaned to NEC Nijmegen

Kabar has joined NEC Nijmegen on loan with immediate effect through the end of the season, according to the club.

Kabar made six Bundesliga appearances along with 14 third division and 21 Regionalliga West outings, contributing seven goals at that level, having come through Dortmund's academy since joining at age 13 in 2019 and made his Bundesliga debut in October 2024. The 20 year old left back, who won the Premier League International Cup this summer and has been crowned U17 World and European champion with Germany's youth national teams, retains a contract with Dortmund through 2028 while gaining regular playing time in the Netherlands.