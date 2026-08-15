Alonso Aceves Injury: Carted off Saturday

Aceves picked up a left ankle injury that forced him to be helped off the pitch during Saturday's 6-1 win over FC Juarez, Ivan del Angel of Fox Sports reports.

Aceves could face a significant absence if the damage to his ankle is confirmed in upcoming days, worsening the situation of a Rayados back line that will hope to recover at least one between Stefan Medina (personal) and Carlos Salcedo (suspension). While the severity of the injury is yet to be determined, Aceves will be questionable while he begins his recovery process. He was in decent form after starting in five of the first seven games of the season across all competitions.