Alonso Aceves Injury: Injury under assessment

Aceves (ankle) is a major concern after his forced departure in Saturday's match against Juarez, with coach Matias Almeyda stating after the game "The forward landed on Alonso's ankle, which is why he came off; the doctor will be the one to provide a more definitive diagnosis."

Aceves was carted off the field Saturday, and the extent of his issue is still unclear, but it could easily lead to his absence in upcoming matches. In that case, Carlos Salcedo will be back from suspension to fill the void in central defense, while there's a chance that Stefan Medina (personal) will return as well. Aceves was in decent form prior to this blow, starting in five of the initial seven games of the season in all competitions.