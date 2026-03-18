Alonso Aceves Injury: Leaves with muscle issue Tuesday

Aceves was forced off due to an injury during Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Cruz Azul, after which coach Nicolas Sanchez said "It's a muscular issue. It happened during a play where he collided with an opponent and made an awkward movement, and that's when the discomfort appeared. So until tests are done and we see the severity of the injury, I can't tell you anything.", Ricardo Ruiz of Multimedios reports.

Aceves has added another injury doubt to a back line that is likely to remain without Erick Aguirre (quadriceps), Stefan Medina (groin) and Victor Guzman (suspension) for the Clausura round 12 matchup versus Chivas. If all of those players are ruled out, Carlos Salcedo will be the only natural center-back option available, so perhaps a midfielder like Jorge Agustin Rodriguez would move to the defense. Aceves was second on the squad with an average of 4.6 clearances per game in the Clausura campaign prior to this issue.