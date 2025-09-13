Aceves committed a penalty kick and was shown a red card that left the home side at a great disadvantage in the defeat. His consequent suspension for the next match against Gallos represents an important blow to the squad given that he has been chosen at left-back in every game this season. A possible variation that has been seen in previous weeks is Brian Alberto Garcia switching flanks along with the inclusion of either Carlos Sanchez or Chaka Rodriguez on the right side. The next chance for Aceves to return will be a midweek fixture against Puebla.