Aceves will reinforce Rayados' already strong defensive depth in the Clausura tournament. Other than his participation in the Mexican league, he also had brief experience in La Liga 2 and MLS with Real Oviedo and Chcago Fire, respectively. Having been a regular starter at left-back for his previous squad, where he tallied one goal and two assists in 17 Apertura games, Aceves could quickly enter the race with Gerardo Arteaga and Luis Ricardo Reyes, although he's not yet guaranteed a place in the initial lineup.