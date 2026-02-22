Alonso Coello Injury: Off with suspected leg injury

Coello was subbed off due to injury in the 54th minute of Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus FC Dallas, reports Toronto FC News Outlet.

Coello seemed to have suffered from a pulled muscle in his leg that forced him off in the 54th minute on Saturday. The good news is he was able to walk off the pitch with minimal assistance, however, he is expected to be further assessed, leaving him day to day for the trip to Vancouver on Fe 28.