Alonso Coello News: Assists Saturday

Coello assisted once to go with six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Chicago Fire.

Coello recorded his third assist of the season Saturday as he set up Josh Sargent's goal in the 34th minute. It was one of six chances he created in the match, setting a new season high. He also won four tackles, intercepted three passes and made one clearance in his 90 minutes of action, a highly productive outing despite the loss. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.