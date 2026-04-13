Alonso Coello News: Assumes playmaker role

Alonso Coello recorded 13 crosses (six accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Alonso Coello led the Toronto attack Saturday with 13 crosses (six accurate) and seven corners in their 1-1 draw versus Cincinnati. After attempting zero crosses or corners in his first four appearances (two starts), the midfielder has created 10 chances from 32 crosses (14 accurate) and 19 corners across his subsequent three appearances (three starts). If Alonso Coello continues to the be focal point of Toronto's attack, expect him to easily exceed his career high mark of two assists in a single MLS campaign.