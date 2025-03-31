Alonso Coello News: Earns clean sheet
Alonso Coello generated three tackles (two won) and one clearance in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Coello came into the starting XI during Saturday's draw, making three tackles and tallying a clearance. The midfielder did well during the clash helping to shut down the prolific Vancouver attack and making some great tackles. He struggled to get forward, but even a clean sheet in this match was a nice return.
