Alonso Coello News: One shot on Saturday
Alonso Coello registered one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and eight corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.
Coello made four interceptions, most by any player in the match. It was the first time this season where the 26-year-old made more than three interceptions in a single league fixture. Coello also provided 10 crosses, most by any player in the match and four were accurate.
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