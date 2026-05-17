Alonso Coello News: Registers most crosses
Coello generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC.
Coello recorded the most crosses in the game, created two chances, and also made a tackle and a clearance. Over the last four games, he has delivered 28 crosses and created seven chances, although he has yet to register an assist during that period.
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