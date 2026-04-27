Alonso Coello News: Registers six crosses

Coello recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Atlanta United.

Coello continues to earn a high volume of crosses as he plays in the midfield for Toronto, recording six against Atlanta. This is now five of his past six appearances where he has earned six or more crosses, getting him to 48 in 10 appearances this season. He has also added two chances created, but only two assists.