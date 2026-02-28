Alonso Coello News: Starting in Vancouver
Coello (leg) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash versus Vancouver Whitecaps.
Coello didn't miss any action with a slight injury he picked up during the previous game against Dallas. The midfielder will consequently look to make a longer outing this time, although his fantasy upside might be limited to defensive and passing stats. If he needs to rest at some point, his place could be taken by Malik Henry.
