Alonso Coello News: Strong in service
Alonso Coello assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Colorado Rapids.
Coello was a service monster with eight crosses and four corners, getting rewarded for his volume with an assist in the win. He's got another favorable matchup coming up against FC Cincinnati. The side has allowed a whopping 13 goals over its last three games.
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